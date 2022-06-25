Kids and families go to Nordeen Park for annual Gwinn Lions Fun Daze

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids and families gathered in Gwinn for an annual summer event, all while helping multiple causes, including assistance towards an incoming Ukrainian family.

At Saturday’s annual Gwinn Lions Fun Daze, families watched as law enforcement, jungle-themed ATVs, and horses marched in a parade by Gwinn’s Nordeen Park.

Just like the past few decades, Lions Club member Peggy Lindeman said there was something for everyone.

“We had vendors selling crafts. We had books, clothing, and food,” said Lindeman. “We had pies coming out from the beautiful church ladies in the bandstand.”

Groups like Forsyth Township Public Library and UPAWS were fundraising for themselves. Most of the proceeds from the whole event went to the Gwinn Lions Club.

In addition, Crossroads Christian Fellowship looked to help a Ukrainian family affected by the war overseas.

“We’re getting ready to raise money for airplane tickets,” said Pastor Andy Liimatta. “They’re going to fly from the Netherlands into Chicago. Then, we’ll pick them up in Chicago and bring them up to Marquette. We’re also raising money to support them while they’re here.”

There was also a station for young attendees to help the incoming family feel at home.

“We’re inviting kids to paint rocks with Ukrainian color symbols and leave them around their favorite parks around Marquette County,” Liimatta said. “So, when our family or other families come with kids, they can look for those rocks and feel a little more welcome.”

With Lions Clubs all over the world, Lindeman applauded the effort.

“It’s so nice to see our local communities supporting things that are worldwide. Things that may not touch us every day that we see every day on the news,” Lindeman said.

Gwinn Lions Fun Daze is expected to return next summer. To find out how to help Crossroads Christian Fellowship with assisting Ukrainian families, visit crossroadsmqt.com and/or attend Google Meets at 7:00 p.m. each Wednesday in July.

