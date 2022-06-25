Dozens attend abortion rights protest in downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The reaction to the Roe v. Wade decision was heard Saturday in the Upper Peninsula.

More than 60 people expressed their anger, frustration, and disappointment over the Supreme Court’s ruling with a protest at the intersection of Third and W. Washington streets.

Most of the attendees held signs, while others dressed like Handmaid’s Tale characters and shouted chants through bullhorns. One protester, Georgia Hummell, who is a rising sophomore at Marquette Senior High School, expressed how important and personal this issue is for her.

Some men attended and stood with the women. The protest was peaceful with cars honking in support of those in favor of reproductive rights.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.