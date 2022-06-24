U.P. Football All-Stars host camp at Superior Dome

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday evening the All-Star players and coaches hosted a youth camp at the Dome.

Once the campers arrived, they were taken through the same warmup routine that the All-Star players have been performing all week. Campers were then split into groups. Stations had been set up on different parts of the field where the All-Star players were there to “coach” them. Stations included punting, kicking, throwing, catching, running and tackling a large padded wheel. Campers got a chance to run a 40 yard dash, which was timed electronically, just like the NFL and the All-Star players at the Skills Challenge. Another station had a large foam pad where the campers could dive to catch a ball. Campers worked on agility and cutting while running with the ball, then ran through a “gauntlet” of All-Star players holding pads.

The All-Star players all took their turn as coaches when they split up into different stations and showed the football drills and skills. The campers were very excited to be interacting in such a fun and personal way with the players. Seeing the campers beaming with smiles as they played football with the All-Star players is something amazing. The campers were able to be coached by the All-Star players who they all watched play for their local high school teams, and the All-Star players were able to help coach the next generation of kids who wanted to grow up and become like them.

As for the game itself, there is only one more day of practice left before the two teams take to the field on Saturday. Both teams have come quite a long way since the beginning of the week and are looking like teams who have played together for an entire season. The players have embraced each other as teammates and friends, and it shows in their chemistry on and off the field. Saturday should be a very exciting match-up.

Friday evening is the All-Star Banquet, which will provide the players a chance to see their families and tell them all about how the week has gone. It is being held at the NMU Northern Center-Grand Ballroom, with the social beginning at 6PM, and the program to follow at 7PM.

Saturday is the game. Doors open at noon, with player introductions to begin at 1PM and kickoff to follow afterward.

