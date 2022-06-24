Unsettled conditions into the weekend

An upper level ridge in the jetstream is slowly moving out of the region, but the heat and humidity will continue into Saturday. Then a trough will dig in with a cold front tomorrow. Today, hot and humid with isolated thundershowers. Scattered thundershowers mainly tomorrow as a front moves through. Then, in its wake conditions become windy for Sunday. Next week temperatures look to stay near seasonal.

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, hot/humid with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy , windy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s, low 70s east

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Around 70°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid 70s

