Unsettled conditions into the weekend
An upper level ridge in the jetstream is slowly moving out of the region, but the heat and humidity will continue into Saturday. Then a trough will dig in with a cold front tomorrow. Today, hot and humid with isolated thundershowers. Scattered thundershowers mainly tomorrow as a front moves through. Then, in its wake conditions become windy for Sunday. Next week temperatures look to stay near seasonal.
Today: Mostly to partly sunny, hot/humid with isolated thundershowers
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Sunday: Partly cloudy , windy with isolated showers
>Highs: Upper 60s, low 70s east
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mid 70s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal
>Highs: Around 70°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid 70s
