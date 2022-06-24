Advertisement

Thomas: Contraception, same-sex marriage should be reconsidered following Roe v. Wade

(Source: Pixabay)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a woman’s ability to have an abortion if she did not wish to be pregnant. The decision means women no longer have that right country-wide.

The concurring opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas suggests the court may seek to remove other rights that had previously been thought settled.

Until the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court had never withdrawn a personal right it had granted. Justice Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion that he believes the court has opened the way to overturning three more decisions that ensured states cannot ban contraception, same-sex marriage and same-sex relationships.

Thomas wrote, “For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”

26 states, including Michigan, have laws that were made irrelevant by Roe v. Wade but were never taken off the books. With Roe overturned, those laws now make abortion illegal in those states, although in Michigan the 1931 law has been suspended temporarily.

Similarly, 29 states have laws that would automatically ban same-sex marriage if that right was taken away by the Supreme Court as well.

The opinion is included below. Thomas’s remarks regarding Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell are on page 119.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Marquette Veterinary Clinic
Marquette Veterinary Clinic sees increase in dog blastomycosis cases
Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
Michigan State Capital area
Roe v. Wade overturned: What does this mean in Michigan?
Inside Enstrom in Menominee.
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee is now hiring
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities

Latest News

Olympic rings
UPDATE: International Olympic Committee decides not to include women’s Nordic events for 2026 Winter Games
For the next two weeks, parts of the trail between Ishpeming and Negaunee will undergo repairs...
Portions of Iron Ore Heritage Trail to undergo repairs
Rowing Skiff the Spark on Lake Superior
Row the Spark takes to Lake Superior for Art Week in Marquette
One of the pieces of art for sale from artist Dawn Hartzheim
‘Art for All’ show returns to Dickinson County
A UP educational agency helped a nonprofit camp get ready for its busy season.
MARESA helps Bay Cliff Health Camp clean grounds