Stephanie Jones shares an easy dessert hack for summer gatherings

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday in Upper Michigan...a cruise ship is parked in Marquette’s Lower Harbor as Art Week continues around town.

Stephanie Jones of Select Reality joins Elizabeth Peterson.

First, host Elizabeth Peterson checked in with Tia Trudgeon as she travels the Great Lakes on the Viking Octantis.

Elizabeth zooms Tia Trudgeon while she's aboard the Viking Octantis.

Stephanie Jones from Select Reality joined Peterson to make easy-no-back cheesecakes perfect for summer gatherings.

Stephanie Jones shows how to make a delicious cheesy dessert.

Time for a taste tester. Try these easy no-bakes at your next summer cookout.

Stephanie and Elizabeth try an easy no-bake cheesecake bit dessert.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

