Some strong thunderstorms until late Friday evening

Storms can produce small hail, brief downpours and gusty winds in addition to dangerous lightning before diminishing late Friday evening.
But with that humidity... chance of thunderstorms getting in the way of that sunshine until...
But with that humidity... chance of thunderstorms getting in the way of that sunshine until late evening.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

The hot summer groove plays on towards the weekend, but with a mix of humid air come thunderstorms in the way of that sunshine at times until late Friday evening. Storms can produce small hail, brief downpours and gusty winds in addition to dangerous lightning -- there is also an isolated risk of severe storms producing hail larger than 1″, damaging wind gusts over 58 mph. Damage to outdoor objects is possible, and if outdoors consider seeking shelter inside a building.

The southwesterly jet stream will continue to deliver hot, humid air to the U.P. Saturday -- along that jet stream is a strong system from the Canadian Prairies producing scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly throughout Saturday afternoon. Then, following system passage Sunday, showers diminish and northwesterly winds pick up in Upper Michigan for a cooler, drier albeit windy end to the weekend.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s (coolest along Lake Michigan)

Sunday: Chance showers early then partly cloudy; cool and windy with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers over the Central U.P.; mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; warm

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Scattered clouds with isolated showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

