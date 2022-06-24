Advertisement

Row the Spark takes to Lake Superior for Art Week in Marquette

Rowing Skiff the Spark on Lake Superior
Rowing Skiff the Spark on Lake Superior(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership and the Marquette Yacht Club gave people a chance to get involved in water science for Art Week Friday.

Using the community-built rowing skiff, the Spark and the Lark, members of the partnership took folks out onto Lake Superior to gather some water samples. The theme of Art Week this year is water and what it represents.

“This is a way to get community members interested and engaged, I think that water is the source of life obviously, and it kind of brings us all together, and I think having people experience it first hand is a helpful way and it’s fun,” said Kathleen Henry, Education Specialist for the Superior Watershed Partnership.

The Spark embarks every day, leaving at 3:00 p.m. from the Marquette Yacht Club. Art Week in Marquette wraps up Saturday with a few last events.

