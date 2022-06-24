Advertisement

Roe v. Wade overturned: What does this mean in Michigan?

Michigan State Capital area
Michigan State Capital area(Sara Schulz, WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - After nearly 50 years in place, the Supreme Court has ended constitutional protection for abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade with a 6-3 vote Friday morning, The Associated Press reported.

In Michigan, a judge last month suspended the state’s dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state.

Friday’s decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel says the Dobbs decision is an “extraordinary upheaval in the American legal system.”

