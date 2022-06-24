Advertisement

Portions of Iron Ore Heritage Trail to undergo repairs

At least 1,200 linear feet of asphalt between Ishpeming and Negaunee will be cut out and re-paved over the next two weeks
For the next two weeks, parts of the trail between Ishpeming and Negaunee will undergo repairs...
For the next two weeks, parts of the trail between Ishpeming and Negaunee will undergo repairs to replace uplifted asphalt
By Matt Price
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Portions of the Iron Ore Heritage Trail will soon be under repair.

Beginning Monday, Oberstar will be working on parts of the trail between Winthrop Junction in Ishpeming and the Canadian National railroad crossing in Negaunee.

Over the past few years, there has been damage from the freeze-thaw cycle and roots pushing up the asphalt.

About 1,200 linear feet of the trail will be cut out and re-paved through the next two weeks to make the path safer.

“Whether they’re a wheelchair user, or a child on a bike learning to ride, or someone that’s coming from rehab and is not steady, we want everyone to be able to have a safe trail and not be bumpy,” said Carol Fulsher, an administrator from the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority.

The affected portion will be open again to the public on July 12. To find out how to safely bypass the project areas, visit ironoreheritage.com or the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority Facebook page.

