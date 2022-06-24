NTN kicks off Marquette Trails Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hikers, runners and bikers are raising funds for their trails this weekend.

The Noquemanon Trail Network is hosting the Marquette Trails Festival. The celebration features nine different events, including mountain bike and trail running races as well as hiking and youth events.

All proceeds from the event go to the NTN single-track trail building. This ensures the trails are ready for both local traffic and tourists.

“People are getting out on the trails this weekend enjoying the beautiful systems we have here in Marquette,” said Sarah Hagerl, NTN Program coordinator. “We’ve got world-class systems and they bring people from all over the place. We’re very grateful and we want to share them and showcase them.”

The celebration will continue until Sunday, June 26.

