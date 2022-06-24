Advertisement

NTN kicks off Marquette Trails Festival

A mountain biker jumps his bike over a hill.
A mountain biker jumps his bike over a hill.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hikers, runners and bikers are raising funds for their trails this weekend.

The Noquemanon Trail Network is hosting the Marquette Trails Festival. The celebration features nine different events, including mountain bike and trail running races as well as hiking and youth events.

All proceeds from the event go to the NTN single-track trail building. This ensures the trails are ready for both local traffic and tourists.

“People are getting out on the trails this weekend enjoying the beautiful systems we have here in Marquette,” said Sarah Hagerl, NTN Program coordinator. “We’ve got world-class systems and they bring people from all over the place. We’re very grateful and we want to share them and showcase them.”

The celebration will continue until Sunday, June 26.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Veterinary Clinic
Marquette Veterinary Clinic sees increase in dog blastomycosis cases
Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
Michigan State Capital area
Roe v. Wade overturned: What does this mean in Michigan?
Inside Enstrom in Menominee.
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee is now hiring
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities

Latest News

Marquette Women's Center
The Nifty 250 presses on across the UP
This house on Maurice Street was built in 1937 and has stayed in the Argall family ever since.
Historic Home and Garden Tour Fundraiser coming to Ishpeming
Storms producing hail, brief downpours and gusty winds in addition to dangerous lightning...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday 06/24/2022
TV6's Jesse Wiederhold and Shannon Konoske talk about Friday's trending topics a.k.a. National...
TV6 First Look at the Web (06/24/2022)