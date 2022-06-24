Advertisement

The Nifty 250 presses on

Marquette Women's Center
Marquette Women's Center(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising money for sexual assault survivors.

The Women’s Center is about halfway through the Nifty 250 campaign. Formerly known as 100 good men, the Nifty 250 is one of two fundraising events the Women’s Center hosts. It runs from June 6 until July 6. So far, the Women’s Center has received about half of its goal, but still needs help crossing the finish line.

The Women’s Center executive director says donators are excited to participate.

“I’m getting people writing comments like ‘Yay! This is great!’ because it does take everyone’s support to fight domestic and sexual violence in Alger and Marquette County and everywhere,” said Beth Casady, Women’s Center executive director.

Funds raised during the event will support the center’s programs and day-to-day operations.

To donate to the Nifty 250 campaign, click here.

