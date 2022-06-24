Marquette Veterinary Clinic sees increase in dog blastomycosis cases

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette County vet is treating pets with cases of an uncommon fungal infection.

Marquette Veterinary Clinic Associate Veterinarian Dr. Edward Brauer III said the clinic has seen an unusually high number of dog patients with blastomycosis. Dr. Brauer III cited around five cases in the past week alone. Dr. Brauer III added that the clinic normally treats five total cases of blastomycosis in one year.

Some symptoms of blastomycosis in dogs include cough, fever, lethargy, poor appetite and joint pain. In rare cases, the disease can spread to a dog’s nervous system. Dr. Brauer III noted that owners should avoid walking their dogs too close to swampy areas to avoid catching the disease.

“Just be warier of where you are taking your dogs out for your walks,” Dr. Brauer III said. “Avoid the areas with stagnant waters, basins, areas where there is not a lot of nice, rich soil or areas where it is really moist.”

Serious cases of blastomycosis can result in death if your dog is left untreated for too long. Dr. Brauer III urges you to contact your vet immediately if your pet has any symptoms of the disease.

