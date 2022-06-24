Advertisement

Marquette City Band preforms for Art Week

Guest conductor and Marquette native James Bicigo took to the trumpet for the bands performance...
Guest conductor and Marquette native James Bicigo took to the trumpet for the bands performance during Art Week
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Presque Isle was filled with the sound of music Thursday evening.

The Marquette City Band, in conjunction with Marquette’s Arts and Culture Center, performed at the Presque Isle Band Shell for Art Week.

The concert had pieces connected to the theme, “water.”

It also featured a Marquette native as guest conductor, James Bicigo, who performed his own composition, “sweet-water seas.”

“It’s amazing always to hear your own work performed, especially for the first time, it’s really special to do it here,” Bicigo said. “The big premiere is about the great lakes, to have it done right here on Lake Superior, with a band that I played in from high school on and have conducted is just really special.”

The Marquette City Band has four more performances lined up for the summer.

