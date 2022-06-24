Advertisement

Marquette Cinemas celebrates arcade opening in lobby

Marquette Cinemas opens up arcade machines
Marquette Cinemas opens up arcade machines(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township movie theater celebrated Friday by opening up its arcade machines in the main lobby.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership held a small ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion. Nearly a dozen arcade games are now available to play in the lobby of Marquette Cinemas. The President of Thomas Theater Group, Tom Andes said the arcade brings more entertainment to the cinema.

“Well, it brings another aspect of entertainment for people of all ages, we have some games that apply to children, we have games here that apply to adults. It’s just another form of entertainment for somebody to come in and relax, maybe come a little earlier before the movie and play a little after,” Andes said.

Andes said that the group is considering bringing arcade machines to its other locations in Escanaba and Quinnesec.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Veterinary Clinic
Marquette Veterinary Clinic sees increase in dog blastomycosis cases
Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
Michigan State Capital area
Roe v. Wade overturned: What does this mean in Michigan?
Inside Enstrom in Menominee.
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee is now hiring
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities

Latest News

Rowing Skiff the Spark on Lake Superior
Row the Spark takes to Lake Superior for Art Week in Marquette
One of the pieces of art for sale from artist Dawn Hartzheim
‘Art for All’ show returns to Dickinson County
A UP educational agency helped a nonprofit camp get ready for its busy season.
MARESA helps Bay Cliff Health Camp clean grounds
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan