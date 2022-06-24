Marquette Cinemas celebrates arcade opening in lobby

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township movie theater celebrated Friday by opening up its arcade machines in the main lobby.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership held a small ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion. Nearly a dozen arcade games are now available to play in the lobby of Marquette Cinemas. The President of Thomas Theater Group, Tom Andes said the arcade brings more entertainment to the cinema.

“Well, it brings another aspect of entertainment for people of all ages, we have some games that apply to children, we have games here that apply to adults. It’s just another form of entertainment for somebody to come in and relax, maybe come a little earlier before the movie and play a little after,” Andes said.

Andes said that the group is considering bringing arcade machines to its other locations in Escanaba and Quinnesec.

