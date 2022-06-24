Ishpeming Ski Club awaits decision on Nordic Combined Skiing

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) could soon decide the fate of Nordic Combined skiing.

Nordic Combined has been in the Winter Olympics since 1924 and is the only Olympic sport that excludes women. On Friday, the IOC may decide if women’s Nordic events will be included in the games or if they will eliminate the sport completely.

Now, the Ishpeming Ski Club is circulating a petition to submit to the IOC by Friday, showing support for women’s inclusion.

TV6 will have a full report on this story on Friday.

