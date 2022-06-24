Ironwood’s Stormy Kromer is getting to know its new CEO

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - On July 1, Stormy Kromer Owner and Former CEO Bob Jacquart will officially hand over the reins to his daughter Gina Thorsen.

Jacquart said there have been many highlights throughout his time as CEO.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been a sewing machine operator, a manager, a CEO, a purchasing person, I’ve done everything here and it has been fantastic,” Jacquart said.

Jacquart still plans to work at Stormy Kromer as a mentor. Thorsen said it’s an honor for her to be named the first female CEO of Stormy Kromer and Jacquart Fabric Products, its parent company.

“It’s very exciting to be taking over this position with Stormy Kromer and to be continuing this over 100-year legacy both of Stormy Kromer and what my father and grandfather have done here in Ironwood owning a business,” Thorsen said.

And, Thorsen said she has had many women inspire her along the journey.

“Starting with my choir teacher in high school to my very first boss who was an amazing leader where I lived in Dallas, Texas, I have found that women in business are so eager to help and support each other,” Thorsen said.

Thorsen plans on keeping the traditional principles of the brand but wants to improve its professional presence.

“We’re getting on a bigger stage nationally with the brand, more people are knowing about us so we’re competing against bigger companies. We just need to get a little more formal and structured without planning and processes so that we can ensure that Stormy Kromer is here for many more years to come,” Thorsen said.

The Stormy Kromer website can be found here.

