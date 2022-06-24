Advertisement

Ironwood’s Stormy Kromer is getting to know its new CEO

Stormy Kromer Factory Tour
Stormy Kromer Factory Tour(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - On July 1, Stormy Kromer Owner and Former CEO Bob Jacquart will officially hand over the reins to his daughter Gina Thorsen.

Jacquart said there have been many highlights throughout his time as CEO.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been a sewing machine operator, a manager, a CEO, a purchasing person, I’ve done everything here and it has been fantastic,” Jacquart said.

Jacquart still plans to work at Stormy Kromer as a mentor. Thorsen said it’s an honor for her to be named the first female CEO of Stormy Kromer and Jacquart Fabric Products, its parent company.

“It’s very exciting to be taking over this position with Stormy Kromer and to be continuing this over 100-year legacy both of Stormy Kromer and what my father and grandfather have done here in Ironwood owning a business,” Thorsen said.

And, Thorsen said she has had many women inspire her along the journey.

“Starting with my choir teacher in high school to my very first boss who was an amazing leader where I lived in Dallas, Texas, I have found that women in business are so eager to help and support each other,” Thorsen said.

Thorsen plans on keeping the traditional principles of the brand but wants to improve its professional presence.

“We’re getting on a bigger stage nationally with the brand, more people are knowing about us so we’re competing against bigger companies. We just need to get a little more formal and structured without planning and processes so that we can ensure that Stormy Kromer is here for many more years to come,” Thorsen said.

The Stormy Kromer website can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
Marquette Veterinary Clinic
Marquette Veterinary Clinic sees increase in dog blastomycosis cases
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
17 year-olds now allowed to serve alcohol
Marquette County restaurants support lowering age to serve alcohol
Inside Enstrom in Menominee.
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee is now hiring

Latest News

U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Faith leaders attend Soul Shop event
Faith leaders learn more about suicide prevention at Marquette church
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Michigan State Capital area
Roe v. Wade overturned: What does this mean in Michigan?