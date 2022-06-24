Historic Home and Garden Tour Fundraiser coming to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming nonprofit is presenting an afternoon of history this weekend.

The Ishpeming Area Historical Society will host a Historic Home and Garden Tour Fundraiser this Sunday. The tour will showcase homes, buildings, and gardens of historical significance in Ishpeming. Ishpeming natives and visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the town. Stops on the tour include a Victorian home on First Street, the Gossard Building, and the Three Sons of Ishpeming Monument.

The president of the Ishpeming Area Historical Society says the homes on the tour are architecturally magnificent.

“Both of the houses that are open are quite outstanding,” said David Aeh, Ishpeming Area Historical Society president. “They’re not big, but really surprising and surprisingly awesome.”

Proceeds from the event go to the Ishpeming Area Historical Society. The Historic Home and Garden Tour Fundraiser will be this Sunday, June 26 from noon until 4:00 p.m.

