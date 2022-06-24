Advertisement

Historic Home and Garden Tour Fundraiser coming to Ishpeming

This house on Maurice Street was built in 1937 and has stayed in the Argall family ever since.
This house on Maurice Street was built in 1937 and has stayed in the Argall family ever since.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming nonprofit is presenting an afternoon of history this weekend.

The Ishpeming Area Historical Society will host a Historic Home and Garden Tour Fundraiser this Sunday. The tour will showcase homes, buildings, and gardens of historical significance in Ishpeming. Ishpeming natives and visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the town. Stops on the tour include a Victorian home on First Street, the Gossard Building, and the Three Sons of Ishpeming Monument.

The president of the Ishpeming Area Historical Society says the homes on the tour are architecturally magnificent.

“Both of the houses that are open are quite outstanding,” said David Aeh, Ishpeming Area Historical Society president. “They’re not big, but really surprising and surprisingly awesome.”

Proceeds from the event go to the Ishpeming Area Historical Society. The Historic Home and Garden Tour Fundraiser will be this Sunday, June 26 from noon until 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Veterinary Clinic
Marquette Veterinary Clinic sees increase in dog blastomycosis cases
Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
Michigan State Capital area
Roe v. Wade overturned: What does this mean in Michigan?
Inside Enstrom in Menominee.
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee is now hiring
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities

Latest News

A mountain biker jumps his bike over a hill.
NTN kicks off Marquette Trails Festival
Marquette Women's Center
The Nifty 250 presses on
Storms producing hail, brief downpours and gusty winds in addition to dangerous lightning...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday 06/24/2022
TV6's Jesse Wiederhold and Shannon Konoske talk about Friday's trending topics a.k.a. National...
TV6 First Look at the Web (06/24/2022)