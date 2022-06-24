Foxy Flowers owner shows how to upcycle everyday items into planters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday in Upper Michigan...TV6′s Digital Content Manager Maggie Duly joins host Elizabeth Peterson and they welcome Foxy Flowers owner Tammy Wills.

Wills started Foxy Flowers about two years ago and she has a personal greenhouse where she grows a unique variety of flowers.

Picking flowers to fill planters is more of an art than you might think.

Wills plans on putting the chair made on the show Friday up for auction at Gwinn Fun Daze on Saturday. The money raised will be donated back to the Gwinn community.

