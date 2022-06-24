Advertisement

Foxy Flowers owner shows how to upcycle everyday items into planters

Foxy Flowers owner Tammy Wills plans on putting the chair made on the show Friday up for...
Foxy Flowers owner Tammy Wills plans on putting the chair made on the show Friday up for auction at Gwinn Fun Daze on Saturday. The money raised will be donated back to the Gwinn community.(WLUC)
By Maggie Duly
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday in Upper Michigan...TV6′s Digital Content Manager Maggie Duly joins host Elizabeth Peterson and they welcome Foxy Flowers owner Tammy Wills.

Host Elizabeth Peterson is joined by TV6's Digital Content Manager Maggie Duly.

Wills started Foxy Flowers about two years ago and she has a personal greenhouse where she grows a unique variety of flowers.

Tammy Wills of Foxy Flowers joins Elizabeth and Maggie with some unique planter tips.

Picking flowers to fill planters is more of an art than you might think.

Tammy of Foxy Flowers explains the best way to put together a planter arrangement.

Wills plans on putting the chair made on the show Friday up for auction at Gwinn Fun Daze on Saturday. The money raised will be donated back to the Gwinn community.

Tammy builds a chair planter live on set and plans to auction it off at Gwinn Fun Daze Saturday.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
Marquette Veterinary Clinic
Marquette Veterinary Clinic sees increase in dog blastomycosis cases
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
17 year-olds now allowed to serve alcohol
Marquette County restaurants support lowering age to serve alcohol
Inside Enstrom in Menominee.
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee is now hiring

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Tammy builds a chair planter live on set and plans to auction it off at Gwinn Fun Days Saturday.
Upper Michigan Today - June 24 - Part 4
Tammy of Foxy Flowers explains the best way to put together a planter arrangement.
Upper Michigan Today - June 24 - Part 3
Tammy Wills of Foxy Flowers joins Elizabeth and Maggie with some unique planter tips.
Upper Michigan Today - June 24 - Part 2