Advertisement

Faeries of the Night Comes to the Kaufman Auditorium

A battle between good and evil
The ballet is based on the book written by Deborah Choszczyk.
The ballet is based on the book written by Deborah Choszczyk.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ballet comes to the Kaufman Auditorium.

Faeries of the Night comes to the Kaufman Auditorium on Sunday, June 26th. Showtimes are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Deborah Choszczyk gives a plot synopsis of the ballet.

Choszczyk said this was a massive collaboration between the Kaufman Auditorium and Queen City Adult Ballet.

Choszczyk said the ballet is for the whole family.

Choszczyk said a lot of volunteers help put the ballet together.

If you are interested in seeing the performance, you can buy tickets at nmu.unversitytickets.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
17 year-olds now allowed to serve alcohol
Marquette County restaurants support lowering age to serve alcohol
Hiking Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Big Picture, Part 4
Ishpeming Police Department Chief of Police Chad Radabaugh
City of Ishpeming appoints new chief of police

Latest News

Backpacking the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Big Picture, Part 5
The Big Picture, Part 5
The Big Picture, Part 5
Olympic rings
Ishpeming Ski Club awaits decision on Nordic Combined Skiing
Steve Mariucci grilling during the fundraiser
Beacon House Grill & Chill Fundraiser draws great crowd