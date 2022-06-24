MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ballet comes to the Kaufman Auditorium.

Faeries of the Night comes to the Kaufman Auditorium on Sunday, June 26th. Showtimes are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Deborah Choszczyk gives a plot synopsis of the ballet.

Choszczyk said this was a massive collaboration between the Kaufman Auditorium and Queen City Adult Ballet.

Choszczyk said the ballet is for the whole family.

Choszczyk said a lot of volunteers help put the ballet together.

If you are interested in seeing the performance, you can buy tickets at nmu.unversitytickets.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.