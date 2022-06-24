Faeries of the Night Comes to the Kaufman Auditorium
A battle between good and evil
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ballet comes to the Kaufman Auditorium.
Faeries of the Night comes to the Kaufman Auditorium on Sunday, June 26th. Showtimes are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Choszczyk said this was a massive collaboration between the Kaufman Auditorium and Queen City Adult Ballet.
Choszczyk said a lot of volunteers help put the ballet together.
If you are interested in seeing the performance, you can buy tickets at nmu.unversitytickets.com.
