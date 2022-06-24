Advertisement

The Big Picture, Part 5

With one less hiker in their group, the remaining three push on
TV6's Elizabeth Peterson, Kristin Ojaniemi and Cindy Baker finish their trek after sending one of their crew home with an injury
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC) - The last part of our five part series, The Big Picture, takes us to the last day of TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson, Kristin Ojaniemi and Cindy Baker’s backpacking trip through the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The group that started with four hikers, was down to three. They said goodbye to their friend Teal Rintala who was suffering with bad blisters.

As the three women prepare home, they reflect on the journey, and the lessons gained along the way.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
17 year-olds now allowed to serve alcohol
Marquette County restaurants support lowering age to serve alcohol
Hiking Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Big Picture, Part 4
Ishpeming Police Department Chief of Police Chad Radabaugh
City of Ishpeming appoints new chief of police

Latest News

The Big Picture, Part 5
The Big Picture, Part 5
Olympic rings
Ishpeming Ski Club awaits decision on Nordic Combined Skiing
Steve Mariucci grilling during the fundraiser
Beacon House Grill & Chill Fundraiser draws great crowd
Guest conductor and Marquette native James Bicigo took to the trumpet for the bands performance...
Marquette City Band performs for Art Week