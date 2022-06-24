Beacon House Grill & Chill Fundraiser draws great crowd

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mariucci Family Beacon House patio was the hot spot Thursday night in Marquette as the first-ever Grill and Chill Fundraiser was held.

Steve Mariucci and Tom Izzo squared off against celebrity chefs from the New York Deli and Elizabeth’s Chophouse. Guests voted for who was the better griller, but for those involved with the Beacon House, it’s all about the mission of the facility.

“We know that we’re going to welcome their family members in and we’re going to take care of them, so this partnership that we have is absolutely amazing, but it couldn’t have happened without this man right here,” said Mary Tavernini Dowling, Beacon House CEO.

“We were able to, with the generosity of so many people, build this fabulous facility and it’s been full-up since we had our grand opening right before Christmas,” said Beacon House Benefactor, Steve Mariucci.

All proceeds from the event will go back to the Beacon House for day-to-day operations.

