Advertisement

Beacon House Grill & Chill Fundraiser draws great crowd

Steve Mariucci grilling during the fundraiser
Steve Mariucci grilling during the fundraiser(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mariucci Family Beacon House patio was the hot spot Thursday night in Marquette as the first-ever Grill and Chill Fundraiser was held.

Steve Mariucci and Tom Izzo squared off against celebrity chefs from the New York Deli and Elizabeth’s Chophouse. Guests voted for who was the better griller, but for those involved with the Beacon House, it’s all about the mission of the facility.

“We know that we’re going to welcome their family members in and we’re going to take care of them, so this partnership that we have is absolutely amazing, but it couldn’t have happened without this man right here,” said Mary Tavernini Dowling, Beacon House CEO.

“We were able to, with the generosity of so many people, build this fabulous facility and it’s been full-up since we had our grand opening right before Christmas,” said Beacon House Benefactor, Steve Mariucci.

All proceeds from the event will go back to the Beacon House for day-to-day operations.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
Raymand Vanieuwenhoven at his sentencing hearing
Man serving 2 life sentences for Marinette County camper killings dies
Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial
A majority of pets surrender are dogs. Many people adopted them during the start of the...
UP shelters deal with increase in owner surrenders

Latest News

Olympic rings
Ishpeming Ski Club awaits decision on Nordic Combined Skiing
Guest conductor and Marquette native James Bicigo took to the trumpet for the bands performance...
Marquette City Band preforms for Art Week
Marquette Veterinary Clinic
Marquette Veterinary Clinic sees increase in dog blastomycosis cases
Juul banned
FDA bans Juul vaporizers from US market