‘Art for All’ show returns to Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Tents are going up and art is on display ahead of Saturday’s “Art for All” show in Iron Mountain. This is the 55th year artists have gathered to sell their work.

“Our artists are from Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois. A lot of them come to our show, and then Menominee has a show on Sunday,” said Lana Frantz, “Art for All” co-chair.

One returning familiar face is Dawn Hartzheim. She specializes in acrylic window painting and has traveled all the way from Milwaukee.

“They are like stain glass because you can see through them,” Hartzheim said. “People put them in a window or on the wall. You can also put them in your garden or a trellis. People have used them as a headboard or room divider, or just a nice piece of art on an easel in the room.”

Hartzheim started painting professionally in 1991. Her artwork has been sold at Linnea & Kristine’s in Iron Mountain since 2008. Creating one piece is a four-part process.

“You get your window and you, first of all, have to scrape them,” Hartzheim said. “Then you have to paint them and clean them. Then you do the artwork on them and seal it. Finally, you lift these heavy artworks to your shows and meet your customers.”

Hartzheim is one of 40 artists selling her artwork Saturday. Frantz says there are nine new artists this year, as well as unique leather artwork. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. CT at the Iron Mountain City Park.

