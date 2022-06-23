Advertisement

Toasty summer day ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
High pressure moves across the area keeping clear skies around for another day. A ridge builds a bit more in the jetstream, which will help bring warmer air. Therefore expect above normal temperatures today through Saturday. Our next front comes on Saturday through Sunday. Showers and thundershowers will develop in the western U.P. early in the afternoon on Saturday and spread east by the evening. No severe weather is expected.

Today: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 80s west, 70s east

Friday: Partly cloudy and toasty with pop up showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s west, 70s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Early morning showers east. Otherwise, windy and partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s west, low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

