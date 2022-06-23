Summer warmth sizzles back through Saturday -- with icky humidity, too
A shifting southwesterly jet stream delivers hot, humid air to Upper Michigan through Saturday with periods of showers and thunderstorms.
High pressure over Upper Michigan gives way to a Northern Plains system entering the region Thursday night -- producing scattered showers and thunderstorms. The system flows along a shifting southwesterly jet stream that delivers hot, humid air to the region into the weekend. Saturday, a strong system from the Canadian Prairies brings moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Then, following system passage Sunday, showers diminish and northwesterly winds pick up in Upper Michigan for a cooler, drier albeit windy end to the weekend.
Friday: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms; hot inland temperatures and humid
>Highs: 60s to Mid 90s (cooler Keweenaw Peninsula, hotter interior)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s
Sunday: Chance showers early then partly cloudy; cool and windy with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph
>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 70
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; mild
>Highs: 70s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers; mild
>Highs: 70s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; warm
>Highs: 80
