Summer warmth sizzles back through Saturday -- with icky humidity, too

A shifting southwesterly jet stream delivers hot, humid air to Upper Michigan through Saturday with periods of showers and thunderstorms.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
High pressure over Upper Michigan gives way to a Northern Plains system entering the region Thursday night -- producing scattered showers and thunderstorms. The system flows along a shifting southwesterly jet stream that delivers hot, humid air to the region into the weekend. Saturday, a strong system from the Canadian Prairies brings moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Then, following system passage Sunday, showers diminish and northwesterly winds pick up in Upper Michigan for a cooler, drier albeit windy end to the weekend.

Friday: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms; hot inland temperatures and humid

>Highs: 60s to Mid 90s (cooler Keweenaw Peninsula, hotter interior)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Sunday: Chance showers early then partly cloudy; cool and windy with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; warm

>Highs: 80

