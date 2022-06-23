Staying Charitable during Economic Hardship
How to help out at the Salvation Army
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a hard time economically, maybe even for you.
Luckily Carie Detmers and the Marquette County Salvation Army is always ready to help.
Carie said volunteers are very important now that the Salvation Army is returning to in-person services.
If you’re looking for help or a way to help out, you can visit the Marquette County Salvation Army Website at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/marquettecountymi/.
