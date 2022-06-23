Advertisement

Staying Charitable during Economic Hardship

How to help out at the Salvation Army
Marquette County Salvation Army is always looking to help the community.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a hard time economically, maybe even for you.

Luckily Carie Detmers and the Marquette County Salvation Army is always ready to help.

Carie said volunteers are very important now that the Salvation Army is returning to in-person services.

Marquette County Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers.

If you’re looking for help or a way to help out, you can visit the Marquette County Salvation Army Website at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/marquettecountymi/.

