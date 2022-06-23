Staying Charitable during Economic Hardship

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a hard time economically, maybe even for you.

Luckily Carie Detmers and the Marquette County Salvation Army is always ready to help.

Marquette County Salvation Army is always looking for donations.

Carie said volunteers are very important now that the Salvation Army is returning to in-person services.

Marquette County Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers.

If you’re looking for help or a way to help out, you can visit the Marquette County Salvation Army Website at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/marquettecountymi/.

