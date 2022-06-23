Advertisement

Second annual Presque Isle Art Fair held as Art Week continues in Marquette

Art from Cedar Lanes Design
Art from Cedar Lanes Design(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art Week in Marquette continues with the Presque Isle Art Fair Thursday. The Studio Gallery showcased more than 20 local artists and their work.

The fair was a chance to meet, greet and support the Marquette artists in the community. From jewelry, pottery, photography to paintings, host Niikah Hatfield says events like this bring the artists and community together.

“To me, it feels really magical because with everyone coming together we get to create a whole event and an atmosphere that everyone can come to be a part of so that’s what this event feels like to me is everyone coming together to build something that we can really share with the community,” said Hatfield, Owner of Niik Creative Co.

This is the second year of the Presque Isle art Fair. Art week continues with art in the park at Lower Harbor Park Friday and a number of performances Friday and Saturday. Visit the MQT Compass website for a full schedule.

