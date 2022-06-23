NMU’s Walker named NCAA II All-Region for Track and Field

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLUC) - The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) has announced selections for the NCAA Division II All-Region teams on Wednesday, June 22.

Freshman Crystal Walker was recognized from Northern Michigan in the 100m hurdles after recording a 13.91 timing at the GLIAC Championships, claiming a tie for the second-best timing in the GLIAC this season and a top-five mark in the Midwest. Top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-3 ranked relay team.

At the GLIAC Championships, Walker won the 100m hurdles and took second in the long jump, leading the way for the Green and Gold. The freshman sits atop the NMU record books in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.91 and also cracked the top ten all-time in the long jump. Throughout the outdoor season, Walker collected several more top finishes. She won the 100m hurdles at the Drake Alternative Meet, GVSU Al Owens Classic, and the UW-Platteville Opener as well as taking second place in the long jump at the Drake Alternative Meet and Al Owens Classic.

Walker also competed in the heptathlon at the Golden Grizzlies Invite, taking fourth.Walker also earned All-Region honors in the 60m hurdles during the indoor season, running a time of 8.72 in a preliminary heat race, breaking the previous school record of 8.77 that she set earlier in the season.

