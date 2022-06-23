MSU Extension offers Health Programs to U.P. Residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You may be feeling stressed, or even overwhelmed.

Health Programs courtesy of Michigan State University Extension are coming to assist U.P. residents bring some balance back into their lives.

Tracie Abram talks about the health programs coming to the U.P.

Health Educator Tracie Abrams says the programs are easy to take and can be at your own pace.

To speak to an expert in your area about the programs go to msue.anr.msu.edu/educators or call 888-MSUE4MI (888-678-3464).

