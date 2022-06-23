Advertisement

Lightning strike kills woman, 2 dogs in Southern California

Southern Californians were disturbed by what happened to a woman, whose body was found Wednesday. (Source: KCAL/ KCBS/Twitter@LOUIE_44/CNN)
By JOHN ANTCZAK
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles County say a woman and two dogs found dead on a path were struck by lightning.

A sheriff’s official says the bodies were found Wednesday morning along the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera.

Thunderstorms with lightning and downpours began rumbling across Southern California before dawn as a low-pressure system off the coast pulls monsoonal moisture into the region.

The National Weather Service says the weather will become calmer on Thursday and then return to more typical June conditions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
Raymand Vanieuwenhoven at his sentencing hearing
Man serving 2 life sentences for Marinette County camper killings dies
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial
Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
A majority of pets surrender are dogs. Many people adopted them during the start of the...
UP shelters deal with increase in owner surrenders

Latest News

A woman and her dog were found dead Wednesday on a walking trail in Pico Rivera, California.
Woman killed by lightning; community says it's 'devastating'
This March 2022 photo provided by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida shows biologists Ian...
Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python
Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I., on Aug. 23, 2019. The...
Biden teams with East Coast governors to boost offshore wind
Hiking Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Big Picture, Part 4