City of Ishpeming appoints new chief of police

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Police Department found its new police chief.

After former police chief Steven Snowaert retired in April, Chad Radabaugh took over as the Ishpeming chief of police on June 13. Radabaugh has 18 years of law enforcement experience, and the Ishpeming PD promoted Radabaugh internally.

“I have been at the City of Ishpeming for over 13 years now and for the last six years I have been detective sergeant for the department,” City of Ishpeming Chief of Police Chad Radabaugh said.

Radabaugh said Ishpeming has a significant drug problem, with Marquette County leading the State of Michigan in felony meth cases. Radabaugh added that he plans to continue working with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) to get drugs out of the community.

“One of my biggest goals is to keep on top of that, working with the UPSET and other local departments,” Radabaugh said.

Radabaugh noted that Ishpeming’s high number of blighted buildings may contribute to its drug issue. Radabaugh added that cleaning up these old areas could help curb the area’s drug problem.

“With blight, you get high crime areas at times,” Radabaugh said. “We do have blighted areas that seem to be where we have lots of drug activity. That will help in fighting the drug activities and other crimes that occur in that area.”

Despite its issues, Radabaugh emphasized his love for the city.

“I think the community of Ishpeming is great,’ Radabaugh said. “That is why I chose to stay here over the 13 years that I have been and that is why I took this position to be the chief of police.”

Radabaugh added that he wants to continue to build trust between the Ishpeming PD and Ishpeming residents.

“Sometimes people are not comfortable contacting officers about certain issues or they just don’t think certain issues are important enough to contact us about,” Radabaugh said. “I have an open door and I will sit down and talk to anyone that would like to come in to talk.”

Radabaugh said he is most excited to continue serving Ishpeming in a new role. Working side by side with the community he calls home.

