Advertisement

Holy Cross hosts 17th annual Cemetery Walk

Holy Cross Cemetery
Holy Cross Cemetery(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette cemetery hosted a tour through history.

Holy Cross Cemetery’s 17th annual Cemetery Walk was Thursday. The theme this year was Railroad Connections. The tour highlighted people connected to the railroads, including Joseph LaFave, who worked for the Duluth, South Shore and the Atlantic Railway (DSS&A) for 57 years, and Timothy Patenaude, the “Human Adding Machine.”

The tour is an opportunity to appreciate the history these people made.

“The people who were here had lives,” said Beth Gruber, John M. Longyear Research Library research librarian. “Full lives. Interesting ones. We want to recognize that. We don’t want them to just sit in the cemetery forgotten. We want to share those stories with the community.”

Self-guided tours were conducted from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and guided tours started at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
Raymand Vanieuwenhoven at his sentencing hearing
Man serving 2 life sentences for Marinette County camper killings dies
Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial
A majority of pets surrender are dogs. Many people adopted them during the start of the...
UP shelters deal with increase in owner surrenders

Latest News

A can of Merle's Workin' Dog Blues
Cognition Brewing Company, UPAWS to host release party for new beer
Property damage from Jeff Kiser's barn in Faithorn
Faithorn residents asses damage after powerful storm
The first U.P. Dark Park has opened in the Keweenaw, and is headed up at the Keweenaw Mountain...
The first UP Dark Sky Park opens in the Keweenaw
WLUC Forecast 06.23.22
TV6 Weather on Demand with Ben Kouchnerkavich 06.23.22