Holy Cross hosts 17th annual Cemetery Walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette cemetery hosted a tour through history.

Holy Cross Cemetery’s 17th annual Cemetery Walk was Thursday. The theme this year was Railroad Connections. The tour highlighted people connected to the railroads, including Joseph LaFave, who worked for the Duluth, South Shore and the Atlantic Railway (DSS&A) for 57 years, and Timothy Patenaude, the “Human Adding Machine.”

The tour is an opportunity to appreciate the history these people made.

“The people who were here had lives,” said Beth Gruber, John M. Longyear Research Library research librarian. “Full lives. Interesting ones. We want to recognize that. We don’t want them to just sit in the cemetery forgotten. We want to share those stories with the community.”

Self-guided tours were conducted from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and guided tours started at 6:00 p.m.

