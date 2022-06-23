Advertisement

Golfers support NMU arts and athletics

A golfer chips the ball near the hole
A golfer chips the ball near the hole(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers teed off to support NMU’s Athletic and Theater Departments.

Northern Michigan University’s 4th annual Arts and Athletics Golf Outing was Thursday. Over 45 teams of 4 golfers played a scramble with a shotgun start at noon.

Proceeds from the event went to the students and programs of the NMU Athletic and NMU Theater and Dance Departments.

“The Northern Michigan University Arts and Athletics Golf Outing is a true supporting event of both arts and athletic students,” said Bill Digneit, NMU Theater and Dance Department head. “Great impact happens in both these areas. Students really receive the benefit where it’s most needed. We truly appreciate and thank everyone  that donates and participates today to make NMU the great place that it is.”

There was also a raffle, dinner, a silent auction, and an opportunity to win $10,00 putting.

