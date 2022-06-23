Five Elements founder shows therapy techniques on UMT
Upper Michigan Today episode 56
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday in Upper Michigan...Sonora Hodges of Five Elements Integrative Therapy in Houghton demonstrated what treatments she performs and Tia Trudgeon embarks on an eight-day cruise around the Great Lakes.
A special visitor from Houghton shows the UMT hosts how integrative therapy works at Five Elements.
