Five Elements founder shows therapy techniques on UMT

Upper Michigan Today episode 56
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday in Upper Michigan...Sonora Hodges of Five Elements Integrative Therapy in Houghton demonstrated what treatments she performs and Tia Trudgeon embarks on an eight-day cruise around the Great Lakes.

Tia Trudgeon embarks on an 8-day cruise around the Great Lakes.

Sonora Hodges of Five Elements Integrative Therapy in Houghton demonstrates what treatments she performs.
Watch Upper Michigan Today weekday mornings at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

