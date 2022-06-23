The first UP Dark Sky Park opens in the Keweenaw

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - One Keweenaw resort is now internationally recognized as a location to view the night sky.

The area surrounding the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge near Copper Harbor has become an official International Dark Sky Park.

“This past Monday, the International Dark Sky Association designated the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge and the surrounding areas as the Keweenaw Dark Sky Park,” said Lodge Event and Education Specialist Tom Oliver.

The International Dark Sky Association establishes dark sites to preserve night sky views from light pollution.

The lodge applied for this designation last year and had to meet a few requirements to qualify.

“What we needed to do was to demonstrate that we were willing to adjust our lighting strategy on the premise,” continued Oliver. “As well as provide educational programs and foster that information to the surrounding communities and guests.”

The park has over 550 acres of land, including areas surrounding Brockway Mountain Drive. Serving as the park’s headquarters, the lodge even has designated stargazing spots.

“You’re welcome to come onto the lodge, anybody in the general public, 24 hours a day,” said Lodge Outdoors Activities Lead Chris Guibert. “So the lodge grounds are open for stargazing, and for lodge guests, we do have a telescope lending program. All they have to do is sign up, and can either call or email us.”

The lodge is looking forward to adding more activities and hopes other communities will join the dark sky endeavor.

“We just wanted to spearhead the program. We’re hoping that other local communities will adopt some of the Dark Sky principles and that the park just keeps growing,” continued Guibert.

The park hopes people will enjoy gazing at the night sky without worrying about light pollution interference.

For more information on the program and dark sky activities at the lodge, click here.

