Faithorn residents asses damage after powerful storm

FAITHORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Citizens in Faithorn are still recovering after a storm swept through the town last Wednesday. Jeff Kiser’s property suffered extensive damage.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says straight-line winds caused the damage up to 110 mph, not a tornado. Kiser’s property was directly in the storm’s path.

“It was pretty devastating. I didn’t realize the barn was gone, the chicken coop was gone, all of the roofs were torn off the buildings,” Kiser said.

The chicken coop was over 100 years old. Because of the storm, it has been reduced to rubble.

Kiser says the total damage costs are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. He was without power for five days. We Energies and UPPCO were on sight the morning after.

“They did a terrific job getting us up,” Kiser said. “They had all kinds of poles they had to put in. The lines, everything.”

Kiser says the population of Faithorn is only 200 and over 30 people showed up the day after the storm to clean up the damage. He said he was grateful for the support.

“We also lost two ducks and three chickens,” Kiser said.

Kiser said he will begin to build back, starting with securing the house and the animals’ homes.

Only a few miles away the Michigan DNR is trying to clear debris from one of its boat launches.

“Our vault toilet is no longer. It got taken down by the storm. We will replace that, but that may be a longer process to get that replaced,” said Joe Freiberg, Michigan DNR Bewabic State Park unit supervisor.

Freigburg says the boat launch is open today for the public, just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.