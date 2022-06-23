Advertisement

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee is now hiring

Inside Enstrom in Menominee.
Inside Enstrom in Menominee.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan-based helicopter company now has a new owner. Enstrom Helicopter Company originally filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. But, after a previous buyer backed out, a Fort Wayne, Indiana Native Chuck Surack purchased the company in May.

“I’ve been a big fan and follower of the company for many, many years now and when the opportunity took to acquire it happened, it was the perfect match. I loved the company so much I bought it,” said Surack.

Surack learned to fly a helicopter in 2008. Now, his goal is to build a great company.

“I want to make the company the best it’s ever been. We’re quickly hiring employees back and we’re going to start building a lot of helicopters over the next year or two,” Surack said.

For now, the company is focused on creating parts for helicopter owners in need and it hopes to start helicopter production by the end of this year or early next year.

Surack says Enstrom is known for creating safe and long-lasting helicopters.

“They’re used in militaries around the world. They’re used as a VIP helicopter, training helicopter – a lot of people use them in flight schools,” Surack said.

As Enstrom is beginning to build helicopters again, the company is also building its team.

“If you’ve ever worked here in the past or you want to try something new, we want to find great people to come work at our company,” Surack said.

If you’re interested in applying for a job, click here.

