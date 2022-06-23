Cognition Brewing Company, UPAWS to host release party for new beer

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A release party for a new beer is coming to Ishpeming Friday.

Cognition Brewing Company has once again teamed up with the U.P. Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) for the “Name a Beer After Your Pet” contest. The winners were announced in 2019, but the release of the beer was postponed due to COVID-19.

The beer is called Merl’s Workin’ Dog Blues, named after Scott and Diane Jandron’s dog, Merle. Cognition’s first canned beer, Workin’ Dog Blues is a Bohemian Pilsner that is as mellow and easy-going as its namesake.

Stop by Cognition Brewing Company Friday, June 24 to buy a six-pack, enjoy charcuterie boards and relax with other beer and pet enthusiasts.

“We can help homeless animals in our area with some things as simple and fun as this,” said Amber Talo, UPAWS board member. “You get to enjoy a beer and help animals. I don’t know if there’s a better way to end your work day on a Friday night than doing that.”

Three dollars from every six-pack sold will go to UPAWS. Since the first contest, Cognition has helped UPAWS raise over $30,000.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.