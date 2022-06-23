Advertisement

Co-host Cindy Baker shares a delicious cruise-inspired recipe

Upper Michigan Today episode 57
Elizabeth and Cindy prepare a delicious dish.
Elizabeth and Cindy prepare a delicious dish.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday in Upper Michigan... it’s the first official day of summer and the U.P. is experiencing extreme heat, Tia Trudgeon checks in from the Viking Octantis and Elizabeth Peterson is joined by co-host Cindy Baker for the last time this week.

Elizabeth is joined by co-host Cindy Baker for the last time this week.

Cindy and Elizabeth go through what ingredients are needed to prepare the cruise-inspired chicken dish.

Elizabeth and Cindy prepare a delicious dish.

Cindy and Elizabeth throw together the ingredients to make “The Chicken Dish” and try the final product.

The dish preparation continues.

As summer is in full swing it’s important to know that cooking out can be putting a strain on your wallet. The cost of grilling is up 17% over the past year.

The cost of grilling is up this summer.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekday mornings at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
Raymand Vanieuwenhoven at his sentencing hearing
Man serving 2 life sentences for Marinette County camper killings dies
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial
Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
A majority of pets surrender are dogs. Many people adopted them during the start of the...
UP shelters deal with increase in owner surrenders

Latest News

Five Elements founder demonstrates massage therapy and rehabilitation on UMT.
Five Elements founder shows therapy techniques on UMT
Hiking Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Big Picture, Part 4
The Big Picture, Part 4
The Big Picture, Part 4
Ishpeming Police Department Chief of Police Chad Radabaugh
City of Ishpeming appoints new chief of police