The Big Picture, Part 4

The group sees firsthand the impacts of 1.3 million people to Picture Rocks NL
The National Park Service says a new entrance fee will go a long way in maintaining the trails & other areas
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC) - In part 3 of our week long series, TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson, Kristin Ojaniemi and Cindy Baker said goodbye to one of their crew, Teal Rintala.

Teal’s blisters had simply become too much, she went home.

The group of four, was now three.

As they walked Teal to the parking lot, the group was able to see firsthand a very heavily trafficked area of the Picture Rocks National Lakeshore. The impacts to the trail in the Chapel Rock area visible.

Part 4 focuses on the issues and the solutions.

