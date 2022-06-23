All U.P. Girls Soccer team announced

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All-Upper Peninsula awards from the 2022 Girls Soccer season were released on Saturday (6/18/22) and MSHS had five of its student-athletes honored.

Junior Bella Lorens was named as the U.P.’s Offensive Player of the Year with teammates Hattie Britton, Belle Lagrou, Hannah Mason and Sydney Osborne earning All-U.P. First Team honors.

Below is the complete list of All-U.P. honorees from the 2022 girls soccer season:

Offensive Player of the Year:

Bella Lorens – Marquette

Defensive Player of the Year:

Brooke Bittinger – Kingsford

All-U.P. First Team:

Hattie Britton – Marquette

Gabby Carey – Iron Mountain

Maria Fornetti – Kingsford

Dika KC – Houghton

Belle Lagrou – Marquette

Cheyanne Laplander – Houghton

Erika Malone – Kingsford

Hannah Mason – Marquette

Sydney Osborne – Marquette

Lexie Vross – Kingsford

Alia Weeks – Houghton

All-U.P. Honorable Mention:

Alyssa Englund – Kingsford

Alexis Paris – Iron Mountain

