All U.P. Girls Soccer team announced
Lorens, Bittinger named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year respectively
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All-Upper Peninsula awards from the 2022 Girls Soccer season were released on Saturday (6/18/22) and MSHS had five of its student-athletes honored.
Junior Bella Lorens was named as the U.P.’s Offensive Player of the Year with teammates Hattie Britton, Belle Lagrou, Hannah Mason and Sydney Osborne earning All-U.P. First Team honors.
Below is the complete list of All-U.P. honorees from the 2022 girls soccer season:
Offensive Player of the Year:
- Bella Lorens – Marquette
Defensive Player of the Year:
- Brooke Bittinger – Kingsford
All-U.P. First Team:
- Hattie Britton – Marquette
- Gabby Carey – Iron Mountain
- Maria Fornetti – Kingsford
- Dika KC – Houghton
- Belle Lagrou – Marquette
- Cheyanne Laplander – Houghton
- Erika Malone – Kingsford
- Hannah Mason – Marquette
- Sydney Osborne – Marquette
- Lexie Vross – Kingsford
- Alia Weeks – Houghton
All-U.P. Honorable Mention:
- Alyssa Englund – Kingsford
- Alexis Paris – Iron Mountain
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.