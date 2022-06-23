Advertisement

All U.P. Girls Soccer team announced

Lorens, Bittinger named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year respectively
(WTOK)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 23, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All-Upper Peninsula awards from the 2022 Girls Soccer season were released on Saturday (6/18/22) and MSHS had five of its student-athletes honored.

Junior Bella Lorens was named as the U.P.’s Offensive Player of the Year with teammates Hattie BrittonBelle LagrouHannah Mason and Sydney Osborne earning All-U.P. First Team honors.

Below is the complete list of All-U.P. honorees from the 2022 girls soccer season:

Offensive Player of the Year:

  • Bella Lorens – Marquette

Defensive Player of the Year:

  • Brooke Bittinger – Kingsford

All-U.P. First Team:

  • Hattie Britton – Marquette
  • Gabby Carey – Iron Mountain
  • Maria Fornetti – Kingsford
  • Dika KC – Houghton
  • Belle Lagrou – Marquette
  • Cheyanne Laplander – Houghton
  • Erika Malone – Kingsford
  • Hannah Mason – Marquette
  • Sydney Osborne – Marquette
  • Lexie Vross – Kingsford
  • Alia Weeks – Houghton

All-U.P. Honorable Mention:

  • Alyssa Englund – Kingsford
  • Alexis Paris – Iron Mountain

