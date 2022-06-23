Advertisement

84-year-old with dementia missing from Spalding Township located

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing 84-year-old woman at 8:44 a.m. on Thursday.

The woman had gone missing from Spalding Township near Old US Hwy 2/41. She was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

K9s from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Hannahville Tribal Police Department were used to track the missing person. The Menominee City Police Department and Delta County Sheriff’s Office also used drones to assist the search. The missing female was found by Menominee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dina at approximately 10:53 a.m.

The woman was alert and talking at the time she was located and was transported to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba for evaluation.

Assisting the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were: Menominee City Police Department, Hannahville Tribal Police Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Hermansville Rescue Squad, and Menominee County Central Dispatch.

