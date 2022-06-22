Advertisement

Report: FDA might order Juul to pull e-cigs from shelves

Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves.
Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Juul vape pens may soon be pulled from stores in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Food and Drug Administration could order the e-cigarette maker to pull its products from store shelves.

The agency has not formally announced a move yet, but according to the Journal, the order could come as soon as Wednesday.

Juul gained notoriety after it was criticized for selling flavored vape pods that were popular with teens.

The company ended sales of its flavored products in 2019, shortly before the FDA banned the products.

Wednesday’s report caused shares of the cigarette company Altria to plunge on the stock market.

The company owns a 35% stake in Juul.

