Advertisement

North Bluff Disc Golf Course in Gladstone ranks #2 in Michigan

North Bluff Disc Golf Course entrance in Gladstone.
North Bluff Disc Golf Course entrance in Gladstone.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A sport that’s becoming more popular is making Gladstone a place for travelers to stop.

Designed by a professional and played on by people all over the country, the North Bluff Disc Golf Course in Gladstone was ranked number two out of 470 courses in Michigan on the UDisc app.

“I think that’s because most of the comments say how well maintained and then it’s a professionally designed course,” said Robin Holmes, president of Noc Bay Flyers Disc Golf Club.

UDisc helps players keep track of their scores on courses around the world - more than 14,000 courses - and then rank the ones they play. The course also ranked 64 in the entire world.

“There’s two keypads and two baskets at every hole so you potentially can play it four different ways,” said Holmes. “There’s beginner level to expert level.”

Since those rankings came out, the owner of The Beaten Path in Escanaba says he’s seen people from Chicago and even Texas come all the way to the U.P. just to golf at the North Bluff Disc Golf Course.

“When I opened up the store there were no disc golf courses in Delta County and now we have officially four courses so it’s picked up,” said Jon Harris, owner of The Beaten Path.

Holmes says this disc golf course brings all types of people to Delta County.

“We’ve got all age groups out here. The high schoolers have really been hitting it hard,” said Holmes.

If you don’t know how to get started The Beaten Path is the only disc golf store in the U.P. and has been open since 2010.

“We have over 1,000 discs in stock. We carry bags, baskets, stickers and hats. Everything related to disc golf we have,” said Harris.

The North Bluff Disc Golf Course is free to use and is open year-round.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba Public Safety discovers what happened to missing city money amidst investigation
A majority of pets surrender are dogs. Many people adopted them during the start of the...
UP shelters deal with increase in owner surrenders
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
Raymand Vanieuwenhoven at his sentencing hearing
Man serving 2 life sentences for Marinette County camper killings dies
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
U.S. Forest Service Seal courtesy of the Ottawa National Forest on blurred background.
How to harvest wild leeks responsibly in the U.P.