North Bluff Disc Golf Course in Gladstone ranks #2 in Michigan

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A sport that’s becoming more popular is making Gladstone a place for travelers to stop.

Designed by a professional and played on by people all over the country, the North Bluff Disc Golf Course in Gladstone was ranked number two out of 470 courses in Michigan on the UDisc app.

“I think that’s because most of the comments say how well maintained and then it’s a professionally designed course,” said Robin Holmes, president of Noc Bay Flyers Disc Golf Club.

UDisc helps players keep track of their scores on courses around the world - more than 14,000 courses - and then rank the ones they play. The course also ranked 64 in the entire world.

“There’s two keypads and two baskets at every hole so you potentially can play it four different ways,” said Holmes. “There’s beginner level to expert level.”

Since those rankings came out, the owner of The Beaten Path in Escanaba says he’s seen people from Chicago and even Texas come all the way to the U.P. just to golf at the North Bluff Disc Golf Course.

“When I opened up the store there were no disc golf courses in Delta County and now we have officially four courses so it’s picked up,” said Jon Harris, owner of The Beaten Path.

Holmes says this disc golf course brings all types of people to Delta County.

“We’ve got all age groups out here. The high schoolers have really been hitting it hard,” said Holmes.

If you don’t know how to get started The Beaten Path is the only disc golf store in the U.P. and has been open since 2010.

“We have over 1,000 discs in stock. We carry bags, baskets, stickers and hats. Everything related to disc golf we have,” said Harris.

The North Bluff Disc Golf Course is free to use and is open year-round.

