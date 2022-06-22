Advertisement

North of the 45th art exhibition returns this summer to NMU

Work from 34 artists across northern Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota is currently on display at the DeVos Art Museum
Artwork from 34 different northern Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota artists are on display in the DeVos Art Museum at NMU(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual art exhibition is back this summer in the DeVos Art Museum at Northern Michigan University.

For the 15th year, the museum is hosting the North of the 45th Exhibition. It is a juried art exhibit featuring pieces from Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota artists from north of the 45th Parallel.

This year, a juror selected work from 34 different artists, ranging from sculptures to paintings.

“Visitors should take away that we have a lot of really great art in this region,” said DeVos’ Collections Curator Sydney Sarasin. “In the northern Midwest, we have lots of artists who are creating wonderful art. And, we have access to that here in Marquette.”

The exhibit is open until July 29, and admission to look at the art is free. The museum is open from 12:00-5:00 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as 12:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursdays.

