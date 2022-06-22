Negaunee housing project goes forward

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee is going to see some new affordable housing thanks to a recent proposal.

The plan was proposed by the developer, Iron Ore Land Holdings LLC.

The land is on Maas Street and would be used to build 27 single-family, single-story units.

Negaunee City Council approved the plan on June 9 and Marquette County Commission approved it as well on June 21 with a few homes being sold already.

“Everyone has a different definition when it comes to affordable housing and attainable housing,” Anne Giroux County Brownfield Authority and County Landbank Authority director. “You may ask one person if the homes in this development are affordable or attainable and they may disagree with another, but I think it’s been proven by the different studies that housing is needed at every level in the county.”

