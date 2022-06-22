Advertisement

Negaunee housing project goes forward

The new development would go in two stages until 2030.
The new development would go in two stages until 2030.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee is going to see some new affordable housing thanks to a recent proposal.

The plan was proposed by the developer, Iron Ore Land Holdings LLC.

The land is on Maas Street and would be used to build 27 single-family, single-story units.

Negaunee City Council approved the plan on June 9 and Marquette County Commission approved it as well on June 21 with a few homes being sold already.

“Everyone has a different definition when it comes to affordable housing and attainable housing,” Anne Giroux County Brownfield Authority and County Landbank Authority director. “You may ask one person if the homes in this development are affordable or attainable and they may disagree with another, but I think it’s been proven by the different studies that housing is needed at every level in the county.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Glass smashed on a road
Negaunee man injured in car crash
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba Public Safety discovers what happened to missing city money amidst investigation
Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
UPPCO did not have any information about its downed power lines.
Downed power pole disrupts Houghton traffic

Latest News

5th Annual Habitat for Humanity Women's Build
Women construction workers make a difference
First day of summer in the U.P. begins hot, humid with potentially severe thunderstorms until...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 06/21/2022
The Keweenaw CAPE organization begins its new summer program at the Finlandia Hall in Hancock.
Keweenaw CAPE organization offers summer youth program for all ages
Mark Valesano spent five years at the Crystal Falls Police Department and 33 years at the Iron...
Iron County Sheriff announces retirement after 38 years of service