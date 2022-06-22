Advertisement

Missoula Children’s Theater travels to Escanaba

Kids will put on a show in just 1 week with help from Missoula Children’s Theater.
Missoula Children's Theater truck.
Missoula Children's Theater truck.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in the Escanaba area are working to put on a full play in just one week.

Missoula Children’s Theater travels to all 50 states and around the world working with kids for one week. At the end of the week, the kids put on a full community theater production.

“It’s just this huge payoff for them that they don’t even realize they’re going to get. A lot of comradery and community built up amongst them in the cast and it’s just a really great experience for them,” said Joshua Hires, a tour actor/director (TAD) with Missoula Children’s Theater.

The TADs say the kids grow a lot in a short amount of time.

“We get the kids in a big square and we just go through that whole audition having kids say different things, sing different things and do a dance. It’s so much fun to just see their character slowly come out through that audition process,” said Mandi Fielding, a TAD with Missoula Children’s Theater.

You can watch the performance “The Emperor’s New Clothes” twice this Saturday at 3 and 6 p.m.

The plays are open to the public. To buy your tickets, click here.

