Marquette YMCA sells shirts to fund Annual Campaign

Alex Fortin's t-shirt design.
Alex Fortin's t-shirt design.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County is selling t-shirts to fund its Annual Campaign.

The shirt was designed by Alex Fortin, the winner of the Y’s youth t-shirt design contest. The campaign provides scholarships for children, families, and individuals to participate in the Y’s membership and program offerings in Marquette County.

“When we all work together and do things that build the community it makes an impact on people’s lives and what they’re able to do,” said Grace Brindle, YMCA marketing and fundraiser director. “That’s what I love to highlight about purchasing the shirt or being part of the Y. It really fulfills a bigger purpose and a bigger cause – making sure that everyone has opportunity.”

The shirts are $10. You can get one at the front desk at the Marquette County YMCA.

