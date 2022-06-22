Advertisement

Local public health experts answer questions about vaccines for kids under 5

The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors.
The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors.(MGN)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 vaccines for kids under five are on their way to the Upper Peninsula and many parents have questions.

Your best resource is your pediatrician. Access to the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children 5 and under. Clinical Program Coordinator of the Marquette County Health Department Clinic, Lisa Mahowski said the new eligibility is important for many reasons.

“Children are exposed at daycare, less efficient at hand washing and other preventative measures. Many of them can’t wear masks so mitigation measures aren’t able to be utilized for that population,” Mahowski said.

She said families that travel frequently will see benefits to their child being vaccinated as well, by limiting the spread of the virus. The dosage of the vaccine for children is less compared to teens and adults.

“There’s Moderna, Moderna is a 2 primary series dose, patients would get one and 4 to 8 weeks get the second. Then there’s the Pfizer which is a 3 series primary and they would get their first dose 3 to 8 weeks later,” Mahowski said.

Mahoski said one key thing parents can do is go to their child’s pediatrician and ask questions if they have other concerns. With the emergency use authorization, the Western U.P. Health Department Provisional Health Director Robert Van Howe said vaccines will soon be delivered.

“It’s just a matter of getting the supply, which is being distributed as we speak. Michigan received a number of doses from the federal government and those are going to be distributed in the near future,” Van Howe said.

Van Howe said there is not a timeline yet of when vaccines will arrive for the Western U.P. Health Department.

The Marquette County Health Department will start administering children’s vaccines starting next week on Mondays and Thursdays. To schedule an appointment call 906-475-7844.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba Public Safety discovers what happened to missing city money amidst investigation
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
A majority of pets surrender are dogs. Many people adopted them during the start of the...
UP shelters deal with increase in owner surrenders
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial

Latest News

High pressure brings pleasant weather in the U.P. before Great Plains system brings wind, rain...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 06/22/2022
The house suffered heavy fire, water and smoke damage
Firefighters respond to Breitung Township house fire Tuesday night
The Guardians of the Keweenaw group caution against the construction of wind turbines due to...
Guardians of the Keweenaw Ridge caution about scenic pollution from turbine construction
Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
Artwork from 34 different northern Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota artists are on display in...
North of the 45th art exhibition returns this summer to NMU