Local public health experts answer questions about vaccines for kids under 5

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 vaccines for kids under five are on their way to the Upper Peninsula and many parents have questions.

Your best resource is your pediatrician. Access to the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children 5 and under. Clinical Program Coordinator of the Marquette County Health Department Clinic, Lisa Mahowski said the new eligibility is important for many reasons.

“Children are exposed at daycare, less efficient at hand washing and other preventative measures. Many of them can’t wear masks so mitigation measures aren’t able to be utilized for that population,” Mahowski said.

She said families that travel frequently will see benefits to their child being vaccinated as well, by limiting the spread of the virus. The dosage of the vaccine for children is less compared to teens and adults.

“There’s Moderna, Moderna is a 2 primary series dose, patients would get one and 4 to 8 weeks get the second. Then there’s the Pfizer which is a 3 series primary and they would get their first dose 3 to 8 weeks later,” Mahowski said.

Mahoski said one key thing parents can do is go to their child’s pediatrician and ask questions if they have other concerns. With the emergency use authorization, the Western U.P. Health Department Provisional Health Director Robert Van Howe said vaccines will soon be delivered.

“It’s just a matter of getting the supply, which is being distributed as we speak. Michigan received a number of doses from the federal government and those are going to be distributed in the near future,” Van Howe said.

Van Howe said there is not a timeline yet of when vaccines will arrive for the Western U.P. Health Department.

The Marquette County Health Department will start administering children’s vaccines starting next week on Mondays and Thursdays. To schedule an appointment call 906-475-7844.

