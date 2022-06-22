Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The jury has found former Marquette-area doctor Jonathan Robertson guilty on eight different criminal charges after nearly seven hours of deliberation.

The jury found Robertson guilty for five counts of delivery - manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams; one count of delivery- manufacture of a controlled substance - schedule four drug and marijuana; and two counts of having less than 25 grams of a controlled substance.

The jury found Robertson not guilty on all three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and were hung on three other counts, including third-degree CSC and one count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

In total, Robertson faced 15 different counts.

A day for sentencing will be decided tomorrow.

The judge says sentencing is likely within the next eight to twelve weeks.

