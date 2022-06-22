Advertisement

Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial

Guilty on nine counts, not guilty on three counts, hung on three counts
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court(WLUC)
By Cody Boyer and Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The jury has found former Marquette-area doctor Jonathan Robertson guilty on eight different criminal charges after nearly seven hours of deliberation.

The jury found Robertson guilty for five counts of delivery - manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams; one count of delivery- manufacture of a controlled substance - schedule four drug and marijuana; and two counts of having less than 25 grams of a controlled substance.

The jury found Robertson not guilty on all three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and were hung on three other counts, including third-degree CSC and one count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

In total, Robertson faced 15 different counts.

A day for sentencing will be decided tomorrow.

The judge says sentencing is likely within the next eight to twelve weeks.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba Public Safety discovers what happened to missing city money amidst investigation
Glass smashed on a road
Negaunee man injured in car crash
Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
UPPCO did not have any information about its downed power lines.
Downed power pole disrupts Houghton traffic

Latest News

City of Marquette Commission
Marquette City Commission votes to raise millage rate
TV6's Pavlina Osta lent a hand at the 5th Annual Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build
Women construction workers make a difference
The new development would go in two stages until 2030.
Negaunee housing project goes forward
5th Annual Habitat for Humanity Women's Build
Women construction workers make a difference